Applications open for the 6th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator programme

African startups take note, as applications for the sixth cohort of the of the Google for Startups Accelerator programme are now open. This latest class serves as the company’s commitment to startups in the region and introduces new developer scholarships in partnership with Pluralsight and Andela.

Applications close on 14th May for the Programme, with it set to begin on 21st June and last three months.

“The online programme, which includes 3 intensive virtual training bootcamps, mentorship and Google product support, is open to applications from 17 countries across Africa, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal. South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe. The aim is to support the growth of the startups through their crucial growth phases,” explains Google in a press release sent to Hypertext.

“For Google’s new developer scholarships, Android, Web and Google Cloud scholarships are being offered to beginner and intermediate developers resident in Africa. A total of 40,000 scholarships will be offered to developers, spread across Mobile and Cloud development tracks. The top 1,000 students at the end of the training will earn a full scholarship to certify on Android or Cloud development,” it adds.

The sixth cohort for the Programme also marks the second time where Google will be facilitating the course virtually, having to do so last year as a result of the COVID-19 and continuing with it this year as we are yet to overcome the pandemic.

“Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first virtual class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa was launched. It was the first all-online iteration of Google’s accelerator program for Africa, and saw 20 startups from seven countries undergo a 12-week virtual journey to redefine their offering while receiving mentoring and attending workshops,” highlights Onajite Emerhor, head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.

“This year, with the 6th cohort, we want to continue to play our part by supporting developers and startups within the Africa tech ecosystem, ensuring they get all the access and support necessary to see them continue to grow,” she adds.

For more information on the programme and how to apply, head here.