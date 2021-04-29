Chargers be damned as iPhone 12 leads Apple to quarterly record

Last week Apple showcased a new purple colourway for the iPhone 12. While the new option is yet to be confirmed for local availability, it does serve as a precursor for the company’s recent quarterly results for Q2 2021 released earlier this week, where the iPhone 12 lead the charge for a record breaking quarter.

In fact over the past three months, revenue from the iPhone 12 accounted for $48 billion of the $89.6 billion that the company posted in its quarterly report.

The 5G-supporting smartphone lineup represents roughly 53 percent of its revenue in Q2, with overall revenue up 54 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” enthused Apple CEO Tim Cook, regarding the report.

“Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world,” added Cook.

The product lineup he is referring to there is the new M1 silicon that Apple revealed late last year and introduced into more hardware during its Spring Loaded event on 20th April.

It remains to be seen if new colourful iMacs and 5G-supporting iPad Pros will lead to another record quarter, but the iPhone 12 will likely continue to be a key piece of hardware on the revenue front over the next three to six months.

Along with the success of the iPhone 12, Apple has also performed well in China, cracking into the top five vendors for this latest quarter, according to research firm Canalys.

With Huawei slipping to third and Xiaomi sandwiched between the two in fourth spot, it will be interesting to see whether Apple can attain third place over the next quarter as it continues to push for a larger market share in China, a country it has previously struggled.