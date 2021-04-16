Class warfare returns in Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2021

The “mid-season slump” in Destiny 2 is set to end next week with the now seemingly annual Guardian Games taking place from next week until the second week of May.

This event sees each of the Destiny classes – Titan, Hunter and Warlock – competing for the right to call themselves the best class in Destiny 2 for the year.

Last year’s event was incredibly lacklustre with players being asked to complete bounties in order to earn medals and laurels which are used to push your class up the ranks. There wasn’t a special playlist or a sense of camaraderie among players of the same class.

That seems to be changing this year.

Guardian Games 2021 will feature a Strike Playlist specifically for the event where you will be matched with players of the same class but things get more interesting once the event gets underway.

After each day of games, a winning class is selected for that day. The Guardian Games strike playlist will then feature modifiers based on where a class placed the previous day.

These are:

Gold: Health, shields, and recovery are increased. Kinetic weapons deal more damage.

Silver: Melee abilities recharge faster. Elemental damage increased from Guardian sources. More Heavy ammo available.

Bronze: Grenade abilities deal more damage and recharge much faster. Elemental damage increased from Guardian sources.

In addition, each class will get a negative modifiers based on their standings the previous day.

Bronze Silver Titan Combatant melee attacks deal more damage Combatant melee attacks deal significantly more damage Warlock Incoming damage increased while airborne. Incoming damage significantly increased while airborne. Hunter Radar is disabled Radar is disabled and combatants don’t flinch

Bungie says that classes which place first will get a combination of Bronze and Silver negative modifiers, while those who place second each day will get the bronze modifiers as well.

How are the winners decided? Good question.

Rather than weighting medals and laurels differently as it did last year, Bungie won’t be weighting medals as it did last year. Instead, the losing class each day receives a permanent 10 percent bonus on scoring for the rest of the event.

This sounds like a bad idea, but Bungie has proven it can adapt to how well or poorly the community is doing in events so we don’t suspect it will be that big of a problem if indeed it becomes one.

There are of course bounties, but Bungie has reworked these.

“This year we are introducing a new way to earn points for your team called Contender Cards. You will be able to pick these up from Eva in exchange for Laurels and can have one active at any given time. Completing objectives in strikes, Crucible, and Gambit will grant a Gold Medal upon completion,” Bungie explained.

“There is also a special Platinum Contender Card that will focus on completing objectives in Nightfalls, Survival, and Trials. This will be the only way to earn Platinum Medals. Completing a Platinum Card will earn you All-Star status and a special reward at the next podium ceremony,” the dev added.

Now for the reason you will be entering the Guardian Games playlist – glory and glows.

The class items from Guardian Games 2020 have been retired and on Tuesday 20th April you will need to collect a new class item from Zavala. These class items need to be equipped in order to participate in the event.

Every weekend during the event a podium ceremony to crown the winners of the week and each class will be given a glow depending on where they placed.

Third place receives a bronze glow

Second receives a silver glow

First receives a golden glow

All-Stars receive a platinum glow

There will also be a closing ceremony that will be live in the Tower from 7th to 11th May.

As for cosmetic rewards you can earn there only appears to be Sparrow up for grabs though we suspect you will be able to purchase the Ghosts and ships for Bright Dust from Eververse.

There is also the chance to earn Heir Apparent once again if you missed it last year and the Catalyst will be earnable as well. The Catalyst will reportedly make the shield the weapon provides beefier.

All in all, this event looks a lot more fleshed out than it did last year.

As a refresher, Titans dominated the competition while Warlocks came in second and Hunters came in last.

This year the Warlocks are taking it and we won’t be taking comments to the contrary into consideration.