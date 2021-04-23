COVID-19 in South Africa: 23rd April 2021

The weekend arrives after what feels like a week that was far longer than we’d have liked but at least it’s here now.

With South Africa still gripped by the threat of COVID-19 infection, it was good to hear that government will lift the suspension of the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine programme.

This does however mean that South Africans must remain cautious and continue to social distance, wear masks and wash/sanitise your hands regularly.

Sadly the National Department of Health reports 55 lives were lost to COVID-19 on 22nd April.

“Today, 55 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 11, Free State 14, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 1, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 6, which brings the total to 53 995 deaths,” the department reported.

The recovery rate however appears to be fixed at 95 percent which is good news.

The full breakdown follows below:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 285686 272108 1996 11582
Eastern Cape 195932 184229 210 11493
Northern Cape 38617 34183 3554 880
Free State 86660 80445 2398 3817
KwaZulu-Natal 336020 320632 5041 10347
North West 66428 61881 2881 1666
Mpumalanga 77394 75013 991 1390
Gauteng 420908 407113 3231 10564
Limpopo 63703 61152 295 2256
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1571348 1496756 20597 53995

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]

