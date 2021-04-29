DC’s FanDome online event is back in 2021

Online events became the norm in 2020 as holding real life conferences and conventions was irresponsible at best and illegal at worst depending on the country. DC’s answer to this was the FanDome, a singular event to celebrate and parade all things based on the comic properties, and it’s back again this year.

FanDome 2021 will take place on 16th October. This has been revealed by a save the date video uploaded to the official DC Comics YouTube channel.

2020’s edition of the event took place on 22nd August so this one is happening a bit later than usual. We assume this is to better line up with any reveals planned as the FanDome touches on movies, games, TV and more.

With no more official information we have to speculate but we at least know about some DC projects in the works. The James Gunn reimagining of Suicide Squad and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are the two movie big hitters we’d expect to see.

Other less talked about movies – such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam and Aquaman 2 – may also show up.

Outside of movies games were also a big part of FanDome last year. Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights are in the works and this would be a good time to show them off especially after the latter was delayed into 2022.

For those more concerned with games that are already available last year’s FanDome brought with it a big Steam sale on most games bearing the DC logo so look out for similar this time around.

In the world of TV DC always has a lot going on at any one point with various degrees of success, but what we really want an update on is Titans season three. The show had a very rocky start with a reveal spouting the hilarious line “f&*k Batman“, but the first season was a lot of fun. The second season was a massive nosedive and not very good, so we’re hoping that season three can redeem things and get the series as a whole back on track.

For now we wait for more official reveals and for things to kick off in October.