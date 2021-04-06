E3 2021 will happen online with big name backers

While the vaccine rollout is happening at a decent clip in America – especially compared to the sluggish plan in our country and similar regions – E3 2021 will still not be held in person.

An official announcement from the organisers has confirmed that E3 2021 will take place digitally between 12th and 15th June.

As for which companies are involved a decent collection have been confirmed. Below is the list in alphabetical order:

Capcom

Koch Media

Konami

Nintendo

Take-Two Interactive

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

While looking at that list it’s easy to see some notable missing games, most importantly Sony, Activision Blizzard and EA. That being said this list is said to be expanded on as we get closer to the event, so we may see those missing names added on if those companies aren’t planning their own online events for big announcements.

We hope to also see some smaller companies getting in on things such as publisher Devolver Digital.

There were some rumours that this will be a paid show but this is not the case.

“Developers will be showcasing their latest news and games directly to fans around the world. The [Entertainment Software Association (ESA)] will be working with media partners globally to help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free,” the announcement reads.

E3 has traditionally been a major event on the gaming calendar and the perfect vehicle to announce new games or related content such as release dates, expansions, new hardware and more.

For those sick of hearing about and attending online events there is some good news as next year there is promise of a more traditional expo.

“The ESA looks forward to coming back together to celebrate E3 2022 in person, in the meantime see you online this June!” the announcement continues.

As we learned last year plans like this are never set in stone so, while we’re happy to hear of a planned physical event for next year, we’d wait on booking those tickets.