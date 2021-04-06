COVID-19 in South Africa: 6th April 2021

2021’s Easter weekend has come and gone, but fears surrounding what impact this could have on COVID-19 in South Africa and a potential third wave of infections is still difficult to dispel for now. As such, the coming days will tell what impact the festive period has had, and whether the citizens of this country have been able to adhere to regulations in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While we await statistics from the National Department of Health (NDoH), we can still look at the department’s latest report, which shows that 452 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. This has pushed the total number of cases recorded to date to 1 552 416, with the NDoH confirming that 1 478 088 recoveries have been recorded too.

As has been the case for the past month, there is no movement on the recovery rate, which remains at 95 percent. Things are moving slowly on the vaccines front too, with 269 102 being administered to date, which is significantly short of the 1.5 million that government had targeted before the end of April under phase one of its vaccine rollout plan.

Looking at some of the other key figures, eight new fatalities have been reported over the past 24 hours, as the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa is currently at 52 995.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 283 452 266 861 16 591 11 472 Eastern Cape 195 493 183 911 11 582 11 363 Northern Cape 36 616 32 985 2 859 825 Free State 83 739 78 359 5 380 3 660 KwaZulu-Natal 334 547 318 565 15 982 10 236 North West 64 180 60 482 3 698 1 496 Mpumalanga 75 577 73271 2306 1348 Gauteng 415 540 402 906 12 634 10 354 Limpopo 63 272 60 748 2 524 2 241 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 552 416 1 478 088 74 328 52 995

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Asterfolio on Unsplash]