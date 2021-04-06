COVID-19 in South Africa: 6th April 2021

2021’s Easter weekend has come and gone, but fears surrounding what impact this could have on COVID-19 in South Africa and a potential third wave of infections is still difficult to dispel for now. As such, the coming days will tell what impact the festive period has had, and whether the citizens of this country have been able to adhere to regulations in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
While we await statistics from the National Department of Health (NDoH), we can still look at the department’s latest report, which shows that 452 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. This has pushed the total number of cases recorded to date to 1 552 416, with the NDoH confirming that 1 478 088 recoveries have been recorded too.
As has been the case for the past month, there is no movement on the recovery rate, which remains at 95 percent. Things are moving slowly on the vaccines front too, with 269 102 being administered to date, which is significantly short of the 1.5 million that government had targeted before the end of April under phase one of its vaccine rollout plan.
Looking at some of the other key figures, eight new fatalities have been reported over the past 24 hours, as the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa is currently at 52 995.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|283 452
|266 861
|16 591
|11 472
|Eastern Cape
|195 493
|183 911
|11 582
|11 363
|Northern Cape
|36 616
|32 985
|2 859
|825
|Free State
|83 739
|78 359
|5 380
|3 660
|KwaZulu-Natal
|334 547
|318 565
|15 982
|10 236
|North West
|64 180
|60 482
|3 698
|1 496
|Mpumalanga
|75 577
|73271
|2306
|1348
|Gauteng
|415 540
|402 906
|12 634
|10 354
|Limpopo
|63 272
|60 748
|2 524
|2 241
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 552 416
|1 478 088
|74 328
|52 995
