Facebook’s operations are now completely powered by renewable energy

There are many bad things we can say about Facebook, but today we have to tip a hat in the direction of Zuckerberg et al.

That’s because (despite being four months late) Facebook’s global operations are now 100 percent powered by renewable energy. Back in 2018, Facebook set itself the goal of being powered completely by renewable energy by 2020.

Yes, we are in 2021, but given the hellscape that was 2020, this accomplishment is still worth celebrating.

“We believe that climate change is an urgent issue facing the world today, and we are committed to doing our part to address this challenge,” writes director of renewable energy at Facebook, Urvi Parekh.

Facebook isn’t stopping at its own operations either. Much like Google and Apple, Facebook is now looking at its value chain and aims to reach net zero emissions across both its operations and its value chain by 2030.

“To achieve this, we will work closely with our suppliers via our Responsible Supply Chain programme, invest in high-quality carbon removal projects, and continue to find innovative ways to reduce our emissions,” writes Parekh.

The Supply Chain programme sees Facebook working with its supplier to tackle social and environmental issues together. You can read more about that initiative here.

Power consumption is a really big problem for Facebook as you can see in the video above. The social network says that it has contracts in place for more than 6GW of wind and solar energy across 18 US states and five countries.

The Open Compute Project is also incredibly interesting and with the goal of making data centres more energy efficient, it’s really great to see that this project brings experts and professionals together to solve problems.

“We will continue to contract for new renewable energy projects to ensure that our global operations remain supported by 100 percent renewable energy as our business grows. We remain committed to innovative solutions that increase the amount of renewable energy on electricity grids around the world, including energy storage. This year alone, we’ve already announced 720 MWh of new energy storage projects paired to solar power plants,” concludes Parekh.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]