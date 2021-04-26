Five reasons to buy the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 92 TWS In-Ear Headphones

Wireless in-ear headphones have quickly become the tech accessory in this current day and age. Whether it is to adjust to the changes that smartphone makers have made to devices of late or simply to deliver a smarter wearable experience, wireless in-ear headphones are often the go-to when it comes to personal audio.
As with any segment of consumer technology, however, not all devices are created equal and the same goes wireless in-ear headphones. They can often be quite expensive depending on the brand, a little finicky to wear because of poor design, or not perform according to what is advertised.
Luckily none of these problems exist from one of TaoTronics’ most popular offerings – the TT-BH092 SoundLiberty 92 TWS BT5.0 IPX4 In-Ear Headphones.
That name can be quite the mouthful, but that’s for good reason as global audio specialists TaoTronics have filled it with innovative features to deliver a great all-around listening experience. A simple example of this is the TWS moniker in the name, which translates to True Wireless and means the SoundLiberty 92’s do not feature any wired or corded elements in the design, while other “wireless” earphones do.
As such you know you’re getting the genuine article with this pair.
The innovation does not stop there, and while we could list a dozen or more reasons why the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 92 TWS In-Ear Headphones are a must buy, we have highlighted five standout ones below.
Designed for comfort
A good design is vitally important when it comes to in-ear headphones, not just from an aesthetic perspective, but comfort too. TaoTronics has kept this in mind for the SoundLiberty 92’s by utilising a semi in-ear design to ensure the earbuds are as comfortable to wear from the first minute to the fifth hour, which just so happens to be how long the battery life of these are when fully charged.
The half-in design also carries the advantage of keeping the wearer aware of their surroundings at all times, which is important when you’re listening to music, podcasts or anything else while around others.
Seamless pairing
Next is the rapid pairing capabilities of the SoundLiberty 92’s, which are not encumbered by any third-party app to facilitate pairing, relying solely on Bluetooth 5.0 to do so. It means that the Hall Effect sensor found in the wireless in-ear headphones can pair with other Bluetooth devices, namely your smartphone or notebook, the moment the charging carry case is opened.
Stereo sound quality
Once you’re paired and listening, you can begin to enjoy the Hi-Fi Stereo Sound on offer from the SoundLiberty 92’s.
Equipped with 13mm PU + Protein Membrane Drivers, these in-ear headphones are able to deliver a far wider sound stage compared to that of similarly priced offerings. The result is a listening experience that features Hi-Fi Stereo Sound on the lows, mids and highs of the spectrum.
Advanced controls
Shifting to the smart elements of these in-ear headphones, and TaoTronics has ensured that the touch controls on offer are extensive. Fitted with high-sensitivity sensors, the SoundLiberty 92’s react to a number of different touch gestures, allowing wearers to control volume, receive and end calls, skip songs, play and pause, as well as activate Siri on iOS devices without ever having to look at a screen.
It therefore places all of the control on the in-ear headphones.
Quick charging
Lastly is battery life. We have already mentioned the fact that a full charge yields five hours of continuous use, but the USB Type-C enabled charging carry case is able to extend the battery life by up to 30 hours thanks to the power it can store. Added to this is fast charging, with five minutes of quick charge translating to one hour of playtime.
If you want a pair of in-ear headphones to last you a full day and then some, the SoundLiberty 92’s are built for the job.
