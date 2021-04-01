Huawei’s ICT training programme has already reached over 2000 students

When the pandemic arrived in South Africa in March 2020, many events and programmes had to be cancelled or were forced to move online what with incredibly strict lockdown regulations in place.

Among those programmes was a joint initiative between Huawei and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) which would see a total of 6 000 students benefit from ICT training.

Today, Huawei has provided an update on this training initiative and it has reported that 2 000 students from 20 universities and TVET colleges have already been trained as part of the programme. In addition, 900 of those students were also treated to a virtual tour of Huawei’s 5G lab in Shenzen, China.

The training programme runs over four days and covers the following modules with a focus on 5G:

Driving Force of 5G Evolution

Development of 5G Protocol Standardisation

5G Industry Chain and Ecosystem

5G Global Commercial Deployment

The goal of the programme is to help students get a clearer picture of 5G, its development and industrial applications among other aspects of the technology.

“As pioneers in the 5G space, Huawei understands how much potential it has when it comes to transforming economies around the globe,” said chief executive officer at Huawei South Africa, Spawn Fan.

“South Africa is no exception and Huawei is proud to be of assistance when it comes to ensuring that the country’s future workers are as well-equipped as possible when it comes to embracing 4IR,” added Fan.

The joint programme aims to train more than 6 000 students and with a third of that figure having already been reached, Huawei and DCDT are on track to reach that goal.

“The National Development Plan (NDP) identifies 4IR as being crucial to eliminating income poverty and inequality, as well as to increase employment,” said Minister of communications and digital technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

“In this regard, we see education as a tool that empowers the youth of our country. Creating a groundswell for digital skills, while leveraging young people’s affinity with technology, will advance and strengthen the country’s economic base, to enable South Africa to become more competitive in today’s globalised markets,” the minister added.

In addition to this programme Huawei says it will further organise continuous 4IR trainings for 5G, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.