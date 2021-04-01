Huawei’s new FreeBuds 4i bundles are a must for any audiophile

When you buy a smartphone, your purchases normally don’t stop there. This as a protective cover to match your personal style is often required, not to mention in some recent cases, a USB Type-C cable and charger to give your phone juice when the battery dies down. While none of the above are things that people who purchase a Huawei smartphone need to worry about, you’ll likely want to complete your mobile ecosystem with some wireless earphones.
Here, a good all-around pair can be hard to find. And once you do manage to find the right brand and model, prices can often scare you off of the purchase altogether.
Fret not though, as Huawei has you covered on the wireless earphones front too, having recently announced its new FreeBuds 4i true wireless offering and launching it in South Africa only a few days ago.
As Huawei always likes to do, it is bundling the FreeBuds 4i with additional accessories and after-sales service to add even more value for local consumers.
Before we run through the two bundles currently on offer, one from the Huawei online store and the other via Vodacom, let’s look at how the company has improved upon its earlier FreeBuds earphones for this latest iteration.
The key difference you’ll notice is in the design and the ear tip in particular, which features a new silicon piece to sit more comfortably in the ear. Where you’d previously need to take a break from listening every couple of hours, the new 4i design makes it possible to listen the entire day without any discomfort.
Speaking of all day, the FreeBuds 4i deliver up to 10 hours of continuous playback, with the new oval-shaped charging case carrying a further 12 hours to serve up 22 hours of playback. Added to this is Huawei’s industry-leading fast charging technology, with 10 minutes of charge yielding four hours of playback. On the battery side of things then, the FreeBuds 4i have you covered and then some.
To complement the all-day playback is a superb listening experience, with a pair of 1mm dynamic drivers pushing the sound. This delivers the full range of mids, highs and lows to ensure whatever genre of music you favour is catered for. It also ensures that calls are crystal clear when someone is trying to get in touch.
Huawei has not stopped there, however, adding active noise cancellation (ANC) to these TWS earphones to provide a truly immerse experience. There’s also an Awareness setting that crucially allows noise in your immediate vicinity to make its way through.
Oh, did we mention that each earbud can be set up to perform tasks like playing/pausing music, skipping forwards and backwards on your plastic, as well as activate ANC without ever having to interact with your phone or an app.
Now for the bundled deals, with the Huawei online store selling the FreeBuds 4i for R1 499 and adding nearly R1 000 of extras for free. The extras in this case are a handy protective cover for the charging case, mini Bluetooth speaker and three months of access to the Huawei Music platform.
Vodacom has a similar bundle, which also costs R1 499, bundling the charging case cover, speaker and three months of Huawei Music. If you’re a Vodacom customer, you can also add the FreeBuds 4i to selected contracts at R49 per month for 24 months.
If you’re looking to pick up a new pair of wireless earphones, why not make them the Huawei FreeBuds 4i which are not only superbly well specced in their own right, but bundle together some nice extras for free.