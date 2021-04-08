New Nokia C10 and C20 added to HMD Global’s lineup on affordable entry-level phones

Ever since HMD Global began manufacturing Nokia Mobile phones a few years ago, the brand has made a bit of a name for itself when it comes to affordable entry-level and mid-range Android phones. That tradition continues today, as earlier this afternoon HMD unveiled six new devices as part of its latest lineup for 2021.

On the entry-level end of the spectrum, it the new C Series, which features the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20.

“Bringing amazing value, the C-series makes high-quality smartphone technology accessible to everyone,” says HMD in a press release sent to Hypertext.

So what are the C10 and C20 packing?

On the display side of things, you’ll find a large 6.5 inch screen on both models. The phones are also running the Go Edition of Android 11, which HMD says will deliver 20 percent faster speeds, and improved security features. Added to this is the promise of quarterly security updates for two years on the devices.

Looking at the memory side of things, which distinguishes the two phones from one another, the C10 comes in either 1GB or 2GB RAM options, with 16GB storage on either and 32GB storage for the 1GB RAM model only. As for the C20, it is available in either 1GB or 2GB RAM flavours, with 16GB and 32GB storage respectively.

The other internal specifications are not going to disrupt the market, but HMD is hoping that the build quality and performance will speak for itself. Having reviewed entry-level Nokia phones in the past, we cannot say that those have been issues we’ve encountered before.

That said it will be interesting to see what price tag HMD slaps on the C10 and C20. For now though, no precise pricing or availability have been shared just yet, but those should be on the way in coming weeks.