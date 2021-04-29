Ordering a NSFAS notebook: what to expect before & after

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Earlier this month the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) opened up the ordering process for funded students to get a notebook or, as the organisation calls them, “digital learning devices”.

As an addendum to that, NSFAS has today released on Twitter some extra information that students may want to know about the process both before and after an order is placed.

Starting with the before part and NSFAS write the following under “what is needed?“.

To complete an order online the student must:

  • Indicate the name of their institution
  • Supply their contact number, an alternative contact number and their email address.

After the order is placed and the verification and approvals processes are completed by NSFAS and the institution, the student must provide the following when collecting their device:

  • ID or birth certificate
  • Proof of academic registration, such as a student card from the institution.

We covered much of this in our guide to ordering a notebook, so check that out if you need further help.

What may be more important for most is what happens after the order is placed. “What can the student expect?” reads as follows:

After submitting the online order, NSFAS and the institution will follow a verification process and once this process is complete, an order will then be approved or declined. Where an order is approved, NSFAS will place the order with one of the appointed service providers and on delivery of the device a student will receive the following items: 

  • Laptop
  • Laptop Charger
  • Laptop Bag
  • Delivery Receipt

While this extra information is nice to have many students in the replies to this have pointed out several problems not related to the notebooks. It seems that ever since #NSFAS trended on Twitter back in March the same problems of funding, allowances, appeals and more have not gone away. Hopefully these can be smoothed over as we get ever deeper into 2021.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12