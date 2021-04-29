Ordering a NSFAS notebook: what to expect before & after

Earlier this month the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) opened up the ordering process for funded students to get a notebook or, as the organisation calls them, “digital learning devices”.

As an addendum to that, NSFAS has today released on Twitter some extra information that students may want to know about the process both before and after an order is placed.

Starting with the before part and NSFAS write the following under “what is needed?“.

To complete an order online the student must:

Indicate the name of their institution

Supply their contact number, an alternative contact number and their email address.

After the order is placed and the verification and approvals processes are completed by NSFAS and the institution, the student must provide the following when collecting their device:

ID or birth certificate

Proof of academic registration, such as a student card from the institution.

We covered much of this in our guide to ordering a notebook, so check that out if you need further help.

What may be more important for most is what happens after the order is placed. “What can the student expect?” reads as follows:

After submitting the online order, NSFAS and the institution will follow a verification process and once this process is complete, an order will then be approved or declined. Where an order is approved, NSFAS will place the order with one of the appointed service providers and on delivery of the device a student will receive the following items:

Laptop

Laptop Charger

Laptop Bag

Delivery Receipt

While this extra information is nice to have many students in the replies to this have pointed out several problems not related to the notebooks. It seems that ever since #NSFAS trended on Twitter back in March the same problems of funding, allowances, appeals and more have not gone away. Hopefully these can be smoothed over as we get ever deeper into 2021.