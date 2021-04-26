RocketNet sponsors connectivity at six Western Cape schools

Six schools in the Western Cape have joined the digital revolution with help from local internet service provider RocketNet.

The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the need for connectivity as we progress toward a digital-based economy and education is ripe for digital transformation to take place.

Thanks to RocketNet, six schools in the Western Cape now have access to 1 000Mbps internet, free of charge.

“It’s so important in this day and age for scholars to have internet access yet many of our learners are experiencing obstacles in their educational journeys due to no internet connection. One of the challenges is the prohibitively high cost of data,” explains RocketNet chief executive officer, Simon Swanepoel.

“We are passionate about empowering consumers and playing a role in the communities in which we operate to provide access to internet and to help advance ideals, accelerate dreams and improve lives. This is one way in which we can invest in our future generation of leaders,” the CEO adds.

The six schools which have received this connectivity are:

Laerskool Edleen

Vredelust Primary School

Star College Cape Town

Plumstead High School

Radley College

Centre for Autism Research and Education

With access to highspeed internet at these schools, the hope is that interruptions to the school calendar due to COVID-19 have less of an impact as teachers will be able to prepare learning material and online lessons for children who can’t attend class in person.

“RocketNet, who went out of their way and literally walked and dug the extra mile to ensure that we are able to provide each and every classroom in our school with lightning fast internet connectivity has enabled us to take interactive learning to the next level. This helps us adequately prepare our learners with up to date content and academic extension programmes so that they can keep up with the ever changing world that they find themselves a part of,” says Vredelust Primary School principal, Ronald Agulhas.

While the pandemic is a concern, connectivity at schools is vital as education becomes more focused on digital, whether that be digital skills or digital solutions enabling more effective teaching and learning.

We hope to see more initiatives such as this especially as lockdown is eased because while COVID-19 may have forced our hand as regards the acceleration of digital transformation, as an emerging nation we cannot afford to rest on our laurels.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]