Samsung awards bursaries worth R2.7 million to 30 students

This week Samsung hosted a ceremony together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and MEC for Education and Youth Development, Panyaza Lesufi.

The event was held to award bursaries totaling R2.7 million to students in Gauteng. This is the third year running that Samsung has awarded bursaries to students in the province.

“As Samsung we believe that education, mentorship and on-the job training can open new doors for the young people of this country. Working together with the students, higher institutions of learning and Government, we can dedicate the necessary resources and time to create endless possibilities, while inspiring our youth to take their place at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” director at Samsung South Africa’s Business Innovation Group and Corporate Affairs, Hlubi Shivanda said in a statement.

The bursaries have been awarded to students pursuing a career in electronics, engineering, commerce, retail, sales and marketing. The full bursary covers one year of study at the student’s preferred institution, as well as electronics.

But more than just covering their fees, Samsung says it will help these student seek out employment. As you know, Samsung has a number of firms across a diverse number of sectors from biopharmaceutical products to marketing services.

The conglomerate goes on to say that while the bursary is only awarded for one year, it could be renewed, but this depends on a recipient’s academic performance.

“The bursaries include various areas of support to ensure successful outcomes. These include quarterly support meetings with Samsung and student liaison officers as well as academic, personal and career guidance through individual coaching and academic tutoring,” explained Samsung South Africa.

The Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA), an agency of the Gauteng Department of Education, identifies and selects the deserving students. The bursaries are then distributed to students by GCRA on Samsung’s behalf.

“Samsung will continue to pursue opportunities that give the youth of South Africa the tools and support to become meaningfully engaged in the economy and pursue their dreams,” Shivanda added.