Windows 10 taskbar is getting news and weather info

Do you need more information in your taskbar or does your taskbar look a little something like ours pictured below?

If you happen to want a busier taskbar, then you’re in luck because Microsoft is adding a news and interests icon, or is it called a widget, to the Windows 10 taskbar. We’re sticking with widget.

“You’ll now see an icon and text representing current weather conditions in your area. To see more details at a glance, simply hover over the weather icon to see additional details on the weather. You will also see concise, ‘snackable’ information on news, sports, stocks and traffic. Without opening apps or switching devices, you can quickly get a pulse on what’s happening around you,” writes Microsoft.

You will be able to customise what information you see from the widget itself or through the interest manager or the Microsoft website. You will be able to select which sources Microsoft uses as well which is a nice touch.

The feature is currently being rolled out to users so keep an eye out for it in the coming weeks.

What is interesting is that these preferences will also extend to MSN. This might be great for Windows users and those deeply entrenched in the Microsoft product ecosystem and you know, it’s about time.

While Microsoft has tried to make Windows 10 more interactive and customisable, this is the first option we feel really hammers that point home.

The weather, news and interest information widget can be switched on or off if you prefer but if like us you want as much information as possible as quickly as possible, this feature is welcome.