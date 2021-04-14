You can no longer access NSFW Discord servers on iOS devices

While you can post adult content to Discord, that content has to be labelled as such and kept behind a gate.

Unfortunately, this is seemingly not enough for iOS as Discord has now said that users will no longer be able to join or access NSFW (not safe for work) servers.

“Users on the iOS platform (including those aged 18+) will be blocked from joining and accessing NSFW servers. Only NSFW server owners and moderators will be allowed to view and manage these servers on iOS. All other users will still be able to join and access NSFW servers on the desktop and web versions of Discord,” Discord wrote in a support article.

The platform also clarified when a server needs to be classified as NSFW.

“Servers must be classified as NSFW if the community is organized around NSFW themes or if the majority of the server’s content is 18+,” said Discord.

That means that if you have a channel within a server that hosts adult content, you won’t have to classify your entire server as NSFW.

While Discord didn’t mention why it made this change, folks have wasted no time in pointing an accusatory finger at Apple.

This is because Apple has something of a history when it comes to forcing apps to remove adult content that might possibly be accessed by children. You’ll recall Apple strong armed Tumblr into removing adult content from its platform, a move Tumblr has never really recovered from.

As Discord mentioned, it’s not banning adult content entirely but rather just blocking the content from being accessed on certain devices.

What strikes as odd is if Apple has put pressure on Discord, why that same pressure isn’t be applied to say, the Twitter app. Where on Discord you would need access to a server one can type any phrase related to adult content and find it on Twitter. There is no shortage of adult content on Twitter and yet, we don’t see the pressure that was applied to Tumblr being applied to Twitter.

For folks who want to access their NSFW fix on their mobile phone, thankfully other operating systems allow users to decide for themselves what they do and don’t want to see.