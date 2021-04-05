You should be watching Invincible on Amazon Prime Video

If you are on the lookout for a new animated series to watch, we highly recommend Invincible on Amazon Prime Video. We’ve been anticipating its arrival for some time, and 26th March saw the first three episodes of the series land on Prime Video, with a new episode following each week thereafter for season one.

For those unfamiliar with Invincible, it is an original comic book series published by Image Comics, and from the minds of Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and John Ruach. Kirkman is most notable here for his work on The Walking Dead comic book series. The Walking Dead connections don’t end there though, as the actor voicing the protagonist Mark Grayson is a favourite of ours – Steven Yuen.

He is joined by a truly stellar cast that includes the notable talents of J.K Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs and Andrew Rannells.

As for the story, it touches on many of the tropes we often see on superhero-related pop culture, such as coming of age, with great power comes great responsibility and trying to juggle being a superhero with being a 17-year old kid.

What makes Invincible truly interesting is the relationships between the characters on screen, which are nuanced, complicated and feel anything but cookie cutter. Added to this is an animation style that sticks true to the source material, which we cannot say for some Netflix adaptations of late. There is also a solid balance between dialogue, exposition and plot development, with some generous brutal fight scenes littered throughout.

As such, this is not the kind of animated series you’d find children watching on a Saturday morning.

Exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, you’ll need to subscribe to access the series, but there is a 30-day free trial of the streaming service available if you’re not ready to commit to the R80 a month fee.

You can also wait for season one to be available to watch it all in one sitting if that’s your thing, although with each episode averaging a little over the 40-minute mark, there will be plenty to watch.

We also need to shout out Amazon Prime Video, which has a lot of content to enjoy outside of Invincible, with The Boys, The Grand Tour’s James May, The Man In The High Castle and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel as must-watch Originals on the service.