Bandai Namco, Sega, Square Enix & more are confirmed for E3 2021

Back in early April it was announced that E3 would be happening again in 2021, albeit as an online-only event which became so popular in 2020.

The event, which is taking place between 12th and 15th June, was confirmed to have several big name games companies participating in one way or another, and today even more have joined in.

Below is the full list of attendees confirmed for E3 2021. It’s in alphabetical order and the new companies announced for the event today are in bold:

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Binge.com

Capcom

Devious Eye Entertainment

Freedom Games

Gearbox Entertainment

Koch Media

Konami

Nintendo

Sega

Square Enix

Take-Two Interactive

Turtle Beach

Ubisoft

Verizon

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

Xseed Games / Marvelous Usa, Inc.

This announcement of new companies more than doubles the initial offering from the first announcement making this year’s E3 more enticing.

“E3 2021 is set to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as we add new publishers, sponsors and partners. We can’t wait to share more details about this virtual event for audiences around the globe,” writes Stanley Pierre-Louis, president & CEO of E3 organiser the ESA.

As we mentioned in the first reveal there are some notable exceptions from that list above with arguably the biggest being Sony. With two of the big three console makers confirmed for this event we hope to see the company behind PlayStation confirm its attendance.

On the publisher side the biggest missing names are likely EA and Activision Blizzard. On the smaller side of things we’d also love to see Devolver Digital.

Of course these “missing” members of E3 don’t have any real obligation to turn up but the gaming world experienced a big shake up last year where COVID-19 necessitated that the big announcement shows and conventions close or move online. A big E3, while still online, would be a nice return to some normalcy in 2021.