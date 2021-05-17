COVID-19 in South Africa: 17th May 2021

Today marks the beginning of the second phase of the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout. It is a significant point in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, with frontline healthcare workers now being joined by the elderly in terms of receiving the vaccine. Those who fall under each of those categories are urged to register on the EDVS website in order to book a date and time to receive their vaccine.

Currently 478 733 vaccines have been administered to date, but with more than 3 000 sites cleared to begin inoculating under phase two, hopefully the rate at which vaccines are administered will begin to pick up in the coming weeks.

As we await to see how the National Department of Health (NDoH) handles the next phase of the rollout, there is still the looming threat of a third wave of infections, with the Gauteng Premier announcing that the province was in the midst of one last week Friday.

At the time of writing, there is no word from the NDoH if the third wave is countrywide, or indeed whether another family meeting will be called by President Cyril Ramaphosa over the situation.

For now vigilance is required as 2 585 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the latest NDoH report. It adds that the recovery rate has dropped slightly to 94.4 percent. On top of this, 27 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours, which pushes the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa to 55 210.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 289 786 275 600 1 996 11 709 Eastern Cape 196 592 184 612 210 11 615 Northern Cape 44 651 37 700 3 554 979 Free State 94 621 84 976 2 398 4 018 KwaZulu-Natal 338 029 321 777 5 041 10 459 North West 71 053 64 489 2 881 1 798 Mpumalanga 79 950 77 429 991 1421 Gauteng 434 597 416 051 3 231 10 875 Limpopo 64 449 61 718 295 2 336 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 613 728 1 524 352 20 597 55 210

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

