COVID-19 in South Africa: 20th May 2021

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

The latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) on COVID-19 in South Africa features both positives and negatives.

On the positive side of things, we are beginning to see a ramping up of capacity in terms of the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout. This as 77 505 vaccines have been administered over the past 24 hours, which is a significant jump from the 40k that were administered the previous day. As a result, the total number of vaccines administered to date now sits at 558 170.

On the negative side of things, however, we have also seen an increase in the number of new daily infections. The past 24 hours has seen 3 522 new cases being recorded. While the country is not officially in the midst of a third wave of infections, Gauteng and the Free State are, which of course raises cause for concern.

Looking at the other key figures in the report, the total number of infections recorded to date has risen to 1 621 362, with over 11.2 million tests have been conducted to date. As a result of the increasing daily infections, the recovery rate has dropped slightly to 94.2 percent, with 1 528 868 recoveries recorded to date.

Unfortunately, the number of new fatalities is up too, with 167 reported by the NDoH. The North West accounts for the most new fatalities at 46, with the Free State and Gauteng following with 38 and 35 respectively. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 55 507.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 290 345 275 853 1 996 11 730
Eastern Cape 196 798 18 4707 210 11 628
Northern Cape 45 634 38 099 3 554 994
Free State 95 753 85 452 2 398 4 108
KwaZulu-Natal 338 312 323 011 5 041 10 470
North West 71 748 64 504 2 881 1 884
Mpumalanga 80 330 77 716 991 1 424
Gauteng 437 872 417 739 3 231 10 948
Limpopo 64 570 61 787 295 2 361
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 621 362 1 528 868 20 597 55 547

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash]

Hypertext

Hypertext
Hypertext creates relevant business and consumer technology content for our readers. We live at the crossroads of invention, culture, mobile, 3D printing and more, where the greatest ideas of today inspire the innovations of tomorrow.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12