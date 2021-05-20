COVID-19 in South Africa: 20th May 2021

The latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) on COVID-19 in South Africa features both positives and negatives.

On the positive side of things, we are beginning to see a ramping up of capacity in terms of the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout. This as 77 505 vaccines have been administered over the past 24 hours, which is a significant jump from the 40k that were administered the previous day. As a result, the total number of vaccines administered to date now sits at 558 170.

On the negative side of things, however, we have also seen an increase in the number of new daily infections. The past 24 hours has seen 3 522 new cases being recorded. While the country is not officially in the midst of a third wave of infections, Gauteng and the Free State are, which of course raises cause for concern.

Looking at the other key figures in the report, the total number of infections recorded to date has risen to 1 621 362, with over 11.2 million tests have been conducted to date. As a result of the increasing daily infections, the recovery rate has dropped slightly to 94.2 percent, with 1 528 868 recoveries recorded to date.

Unfortunately, the number of new fatalities is up too, with 167 reported by the NDoH. The North West accounts for the most new fatalities at 46, with the Free State and Gauteng following with 38 and 35 respectively. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 55 507.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 290 345 275 853 1 996 11 730 Eastern Cape 196 798 18 4707 210 11 628 Northern Cape 45 634 38 099 3 554 994 Free State 95 753 85 452 2 398 4 108 KwaZulu-Natal 338 312 323 011 5 041 10 470 North West 71 748 64 504 2 881 1 884 Mpumalanga 80 330 77 716 991 1 424 Gauteng 437 872 417 739 3 231 10 948 Limpopo 64 570 61 787 295 2 361 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 621 362 1 528 868 20 597 55 547

