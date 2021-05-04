COVID-19 in South Africa: 4th May 2021

This week has started off on a cold front for those on the Highveld, serving as a reminder that the winter is just around the corner. The drop in temperature also brings with concerns over a third wave of infections for COVID-19 in South Africa, which is why the scheduled second phase of the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout later this month will be crucial.

Presently the National Department of Health (NDoH) is working to get more batches into the country, as well as ramp up its capacity as far as its ability to vaccinate is concerned.

While we await news on both fronts, the department’s latest report shows that 329 098 vaccines have been administered to date.

Other statistics from the report confirm that over 10.71 million tests have been conducted to date, with 897 new cases being recorded over the past 24 hours. The latter sees the total number of infections recorded to date climb to 1 584 961. The NDoH also confirms that the recovery rate remains at 95 percent, with 1 508 558 recorded so far.

Unfortunately, 35 new fatalities have also been reported over the past 24 hours, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for the most with 16. It is followed by Gauteng and the Free State with seven and six respectively. The death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa has since climbed to 54 452.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 287 055 273 508 1 996 11 627 Eastern Cape 196 122 184 382 210 11 570 Northern Cape 40 488 35 742 3 554 900 Free State 89 627 82 097 2 398 3 886 KwaZulu-Natal 336 786 321 038 5 041 10 404 North West 67 920 63 136 2 881 1 725 Mpumalanga 78 366 76 295 991 1 397 Gauteng 424 639 410 936 3 231 10 671 Limpopo 63 958 61 424 295 2 272 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 584 961 1 508 558 20 597 54 452

[Image – Photo by Mat Napo on Unsplash]