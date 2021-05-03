Kaspersky eyes African growth with new DataGroupIT partnership

The importance of robust cybersecurity has been highlighted throughout the last year and Kaspersky is looking to capitalise on this and strengthen its position in Africa.

The firm has announced that it will partner with distributor DataGroupIT to access new markets in Nigeria and Ghana.

“West Africa is becoming a major focus for Kaspersky. The agreement with DataGroupIT will see Kaspersky gain access to new verticals in this region while helping new and existing customers build their cybersecurity strategy. It also puts Kaspersky in a position to work with major regulators to elevate the digital protection threshold across the region,” explains enterprise cybersecurity advisor for Kaspersky in Africa, Lehan van den Heever.

DataGroupIT boasts more than 1 000 clients across 15 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and as such it’s positioned to provide a level of support and service Kaspersky demands. The firm hopes to achieve the same level of success it has seen in other parts of the continent with this partnership.

“DataGroupIT is a well-known distributor in Africa with a clear value-add when it comes to generating focused business growth, especially in the enterprise segment. It also has the capacity to support the Kaspersky business logistically and provide valuable technical expertise on Kaspersky solutions,” adds van den Heever.

Kaspersky adds that it hopes the expansion will improve the maturity of cyber defence in West Africa.