MediaTek’s new Dimensity 900 5G chipset is designed for higher end smartphones

Over the past year chipset manufacturers have been debuting their latest silicon for 5G. MediaTek is no different and this week the company has introduced the latest iteration in its 5G-supporting chipsets with the Dimensity 900.

MediaTek explains that this new offering is designed with higher end smartphones in mind, along with featuring a new 6nm architecture. To that end the Dimesity 900 is built to work with devices that will support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, feature FullHD+ 120Hz displays and utilise up to a 108MP main camera.

“Dimensity 900 brings a suite of connectivity, display and 4K HDR visual enhancements to high-tier 5G smartphones and gives brands great design flexibility for their 5G portfolios,” notes Dr. JC Hsu, corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit regarding the new silicon.

“The chipset’s support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensures users get the most of out their devices with super-fast and reliable connectivity,” he adds.

Looking at some of the finer aspects of the Dimensity 900, it has an octa-core CPU, split between a dual-core ARM Cortex-A78 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and a hexa-core ARM Cortex-A55 operating at up to 2GHz. Added to this is support for LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, as well as an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

MediaTek has also integrated an independent AI processing unit that is designed to deliver better power efficiency for longer battery life.

As for the 5G capabilities, the Taiwanese company explains that the Dimensity 900 supports dual-SIM 5G standby, along SA/NSA networking and dual-SIM VoNR voice services.

MediaTek says the Dimensity 900 will power devices that are expected to be launched in the global market in Q2 2021.

Precisely which OEMs will be making use of the new silicon remains to be seen, but the Dimensity range from MediaTek will likely appeal to those who cannot afford the more expensive 5nm 5G SoCs from other foundries.