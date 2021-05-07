Netflix is surveying users about N-Plus, a companion to the platform

Netflix is constantly testing new features in a bid to bring more users to the platform. The latest feature is actually more of a companion to Netflix than a feature within the platform.

This companion is called N-Plus and at least for now Netflix is just testing the water with a survey.

According to the survey received by The Next Web, N-Plus is, “a future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them. In N-Plus, you can connect with a show you love in new ways well beyond watching it.”

The content that might make it to N-Plus is varied and includes interviews, games, how-to’s (not sure how this relates to content but okay) and analysis.

Basically it’s almost like the Netflix Media Hub we use to grab news about the service, albeit aimed at regular users.

This content will be searchable through Google and there will be links to N-Plus content within the Netflix app. For those who have used Amazon Prime this sounds an awful lot like Prime’s X-Ray feature although the way Netflix describes it, N-Plus might be a bit more robust.

That is of course if this platform ever makes it out of development which is an unknown for now.

That having been said, Netflix needs something more to entice folks to add a subscription to their monthly debit orders. Having a portal with behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and more might actually help it in the long run.

We’re always keen to get a closer look at Netflix’s content and having a way to watch that without having to go to YouTube would be great.

Here’s hoping N-Plus becomes a reality.