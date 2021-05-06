Oversight Board – Facebook’s Trump ban will be reviewed in six months

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Last year Facebook announced that it was creating an Oversight Board. As the name would suggest, this division would have the authority to make declarations on decisions made by Facebook and enforce protocols on how the social media platform.

At the time it was unclear just what kind of power the Oversight Board had, but a recent decision regarding former US President Donald Trump shows that there might be more to the organisation than we first thought.

This as the Board has chosen to uphold Facebook’s decision to ban Donald Trump from using the platform, with a few caveats, however.

To that end the Board explains that Facebook’s ban of Trump, which took effect shortly after he lost the re-election, went beyond the normal protocols that the company usually puts into effect.

“It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account,” the Oversight Board noted in its official statement.

“The Board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform. Facebook must complete its review of this matter within six months of the date of this decision,” it adds.

As such, by October this year, we could find out if Trump is allowed back on the platform.

The Oversight Board has also declared that Facebook needs to have a clearer policy in terms of banning people from its site, something that the company has proved ineffective in enforcing in the past, especially when it came to Trump during his presidency.

“The Board also made policy recommendations for Facebook to implement in developing clear, necessary, and proportionate policies that promote public safety and respect freedom of expression,” the statement ends.

[Image – CC BY-SA 2.0 Gage Skidmore on Flickr]

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12