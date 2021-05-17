Refreshed Jaguar E-Pace hybrid now available in SA

Earlier this year, Jaguar confirmed that it was working to become an all-electric brand by 2025. While not a fully blown electric vehicle, one of the offerings to help it get there is the Jaguar E-Pace, which recently received an exterior and interior refresh.

Revealed in October of last year, now the new E-Pace has landed in South Africa and pricing for the different models in the range has followed.

Before we get to the pricing, let’s touch on some of the newly refreshed elements that this hybrid is now sporting.

Starting with the exterior, Jaguar has not gone for sweeping changes, but has swopped out a few elements for updated ones. This includes the new all-LED headlights which are available with optional Pixel LED technology for increased resolution and brightness. A new grille mesh design is present, along with new side fender vents which feature the leaping Jaguar logo.

As for the interior, a new 11.4″ curved-glass HD touchscreen is at the centre of the dashboard, which will house the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Having gotten a taste of the Pivo Pro system on the new Land Rover Defender 110, we’re sure the one onboard the E-Pace is equally impressive. Added to this are a few more premium finishes in the cabin, with metallic speaker accents, vent finishes and rotary dials for the controls.

Looking at engine options, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology is available on the range, with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine added to the mix.

Jaguar explains that the The P300e PHEV powertrain option combines the 147kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and an 80kW Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor to deliver a combined 227kW of power and 540Nm torque, which yields a 0-100km/h time of 6.5 seconds.

The lineup includes both petrol and diesel option hybrids for local drivers not capable of going fully electric just yet.

Prices (including VAT, but excluding CO2 tax) for the new E-Pace range are as follows: