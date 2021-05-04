Samsung Galaxy S8 won’t receive security updates anymore

There was a time when Samsung was terrible at providing support in the form of software updates once a smartphone had been sold.
In recent years, however, the company has emerged as one of the best companies when it comes to providing software and security updates to its customers.
That being said Samsung can’t be expected to provide support for smartphones in perpetuity so it phases out which handsets receive security updates. While we could argue that Samsung should support a device for its lifetime, we also understand that patching bugs across a wide range of devices is tricky.
Today the sad news is that security updates for the Galaxy S8 will no longer be delivered on a bi-annual basis.
While sad, this is understandable given that the smartphone was released in 2017, when Android still had the names of a sweet as a prefix. For interest sakes, Android 7 – which the Galaxy S8 shipped with – was known as Android Nougat.
Not all Galaxy S8 models are set to be abandoned however.
Over on Samsung’s Mobile Security website, you’ll note the Galaxy S8 Active and Galaxy S8 Lite are still set to receive quarterly and bi-annual updates respectively.
We suspect this is because these handset were launched much later than the garden variety Galaxy S8 and as such likely have a bit longer left in Samsung’s update rotation.
This rotation is rather important. While an older handset might be a bargain, it might also only receive security updates twice a year. We highly recommend heading here to check which Samsung devices still receive security updates before making a purchase.
We can’t speak about updates without speaking about Apple because while Samsung is one of the best, Apple still supports handsets like the iPhone 6s which was released in 2015.
If you’re still rocking a Samsung Galaxy S8, it might be time for an upgrade.