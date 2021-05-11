Seagate SkyHawk promises clearer surveillance & healthier drives

Seagate is one of the biggest names in the industry when it comes to storage, and one of the reasons it manages to keep that position is the hyper-specificity it offers in its large range of products for all manner of applications.
Any company can fill out a catalogue, but what sets Seagate apart is the features and functionality of its drives created to serve those needs.
A perfect example of this is the SkyHawk family of drives designed for those in surveillance, so today, let’s look over a couple of key technologies that Seagate has created for SkyHawk to do its job.
The first of these is the ImagePerfect firmware. We all know the joke: when you’re watching surveillance camera footage in a movie or show it’s crystal clear, in HD and you can see ridiculous levels of detail. Meanwhile, in real life, this same footage is usually blurry, pixelated and sometimes not even in colour.
ImagePerfect, as you may have guessed by the name, is made to bring that clear HD footage to the real world of surveillance. This is accomplished thanks to the fact that SkyHawk drives have larger cache memory, powerful error correction code, vibration detection and optimisation for 24×7 usage.
This all combines to ensure that SkyHawk can handle up to 64 HD video streams so that, in those crucial moments when something important happens, it’s recorded perfectly.
ImagePerfect is both your assurance that your cameras have a reliable partner to capture recordings, and your insurance should things not pan out as you planned.
Surveillance equipment is, as we’ve discussed, usually expected to be in action every hour of every day. This means additional concern about your equipment being under strain and possibly failing, so how can you as a consumer keep on top of things?
SkyHawk Health Management is the answer. At its core Health Management is a software suite allowing you to keep tabs on your drives and how they’re doing, but returning to what we talked about when it comes to specificity, this software is focused on the surveillance ecosystem.
Seagate does this by building Health Management on three pillars: prevention, intervention and recovery.
Prevention involves supplying you with the proper information about your drives in real time, allowing you to make decisions when it comes to the drives. You’re not alone here as Health Management provides suggested courses of action should something be out of line.
Intervention continually monitors the health of the drives and may, in certain circumstances, step in to avoid memory loss. This step sometimes recommends backups when failures are deemed likely.
Finally there’s recovery. Seagate’s Data Recovery Services is an industry leading option to get your data back in the event of loss. This service is available on SkyHawk drives and gives you that extra peace of mind even when you’re working hard and keeping track of your data inside of Health Management.
With ImagePerfect, Health Management and more on offer, make sure you’re buying SkyHawk drives for your surveillance needs, available in South Africa right now.