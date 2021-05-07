Toshiba TVs are available in South Africa again

Last year saw Sony Bravia TVs return to our shores and now another Japanese brand has returned to South Africa in the form of Toshiba.

Some of the brand’s Smart TVs are now being manufactured here in SA – Cape to be more precise – with eight different models currently available.

While they are fondly remembered in many homes as our first TVs back in the day, or the ones our grandparents still kept until the 90s, Toshiba is still bringing exceptional screen experiences and continue in their tradition of Japanese quality and innovation,” notes a press release sent to Hypertext regarding the return. 

We are proud to be producing TVs once again in the country, offering exceptional products to South African customers again, and building on the brand’s history and deep relationships with South Africa,” adds Mohamed Hamdy, spokesperson for Toshiba.

Toshiba Smart 4K LED TVs are available from Takealot, as well as some other retailers in the country, and recommended prices start at the R4 299 mark. 

You can also find out more information regarding the brand’s return and what models of TV it has available here.

