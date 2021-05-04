[UPDATE] Vodacom using ConnectU portal to assist local jobseekers

UPDATE: We reached out to Vodacom to clarify how the Facebook advertising aspect of the initiative would work. The network provided the following statement.

“Vodacom is donating its own Facebook page and a portion of Facebook advertising spend, allowing jobseekers to apply for an advert slot via an activation that we will be running. This is aimed purely at increasing visibility for jobseekers to potential employers that visit Facebook.”

OUR ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS BELOW.

We are all aware that the current pandemic has exacerbated an already dire unemployment landscape in South Africa. While digital platforms offer a potential solution in terms of searching for a job, the high cost of data in SA is another hurdle. Hoping to assist local jobseekers, Vodacom has announced a new initiative via its ConnectU portal.

The network explains that these comprehensive support packages for jobseekers will combine discounted voice and data offers, continued access to learning and skills with Udemy, access to six zero-rated job sites and its Future Jobs Finder tool, all housed under the ConnectU portal.

Vodacom is also donating Facebook advertising to jobseekers, to help them promote their profiles using banner advertising to potentially reach hiring managers across the country.

“Due to the pandemic, half a million South Africans lost their jobs in 2020 according to Stats SA. This has made the means to access opportunities even more critical, from finding a new job and reskilling, to ensuring your Curriculum Vitae (CV) / Resume is relevant for future skills. We have seen the power of technology help many of our customers find jobs and get back on their feet,” notes Jorge Mendes, chief officer for Consumer Business at Vodacom.

“Now we want to create awareness for those with limited means. We know that the majority of job seekers are under financial pressure, so our jobseekers.connected initiative has been designed to help customers find new roles, develop and learn new skills and explore new career opportunities,” he adds.

ConnectU will be zero rating the following job sites as part of the initiative:

Careers24

Career Junction

Giraffe

Jobmail

Youth Employment Services (YES)

SA Learnerships

Added to this customers can access personalised, discounted offers through the Just4You platform, along with Udemy providing access to 700-plus free, curated courses on personal growth, productivity and professional skills and essential tech skills.

“Our ConnectU platform launched in April 2020 sees over 250,000 customers accessing the Jobs portal every month. With this campaign, we aim to create visibility and awareness related to our support packages and we encourage our customers to take advantage of them,” concluded Mendes.

Here’s hoping the initiative can assist those it is designed to. To find out more about it, as well as what else the portal makes available, head here.