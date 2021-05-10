WeThinkCode Durban calling on KZN applicants for its software programme

WeThinkCode recently opened up its new Durban campus and as part of the launch, the selection bootcamps to recruit the maiden cohort for KwaZulu-Natal coders kicked off last week. Continuing with its push, WeThinkCode says the software programming academy is inviting potential candidates in the region to apply to its tuition-free, two-year software programming course which starts in July.

At the time of writing, the institution says 100 places are available, which is part of WeThinkCode’s plan to increase its total student intake to 450 in 2021.

“We know that South Africa has a vast pool of untapped talent with the aptitude to be trained in technology. At the same time our youth unemployment is among the highest in the world. Our plans are based on the desire to give more South Africans the opportunity to join the digital world and help build the country’s technology skills capability,” notes CEO Nyari Samushonga.

“The Durban metropole has seen significant growth in business activity over the past few years, hence our decision to open a campus there. This is an exciting development for us,” Samushonga adds.

WeThink Code also has campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town along with the newly opened Durban one, as all three institutions use a blended-learning approach. While much of the academy’s teaching is done online, a place where students and faculty can gather is a critical part of the learning process, the institution explains.

Along with assisting those in the KZN region to learn software skills over the next two years, WeThinkCode is also prioritising more learners for its programmes.

“WeThinkCode_ is open to everyone. Specifically, we aim to increase the number of women programmers on our course and our target is for women to exceed 40 percent of our student contingent in 2021,” emphasises Samushonga.

“Finding candidates with the right aptitude and attitude is crucial and therefore we are using a newly-developed approach to identify youth with the required cognitive skills. These are individuals that would otherwise be overlooked by traditional selection methods. In addition, we draw on the expertise of leading technologists for the design of our course material. These experts are continually updating the curriculum content to keep it relevant as the technology landscape changes,” she concludes.

To find out how to apply for the programme, as well as what else WeThinkCode has to offer, head here.