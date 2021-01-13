Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch arrives in February

January 13, 2021
Yet another Nintendo Switch variant has been announced, this time in honour of Mario and the upcoming game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

The unimaginatively-named console is called the “Mario Red & Blue Edition” and, well, that tells you everything you need to know really. Most of the plastic here is either red or blue with some exceptions.

For some odd reason the kick stand on the back of the console is still glaringly black which really detracts from the whole aesthetic here. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, however, as even other special edition Nintendo Switch consoles have this plain black kickstand problem. The versions for Animal Crossing, Pokémon Let’s Go and Diablo III all have this lack of colour when it comes to the kickstand.

What makes things different for the Mario Red & Blue Edition, however, is that it’s backplate is red. All the other special editions mentioned had black backplates which made the black kickstand less of an eyesore.

That gripe aside this edition is also special because it comes with a suitably decorated carrying case which Nintendo says will “help protect your system as you travel through those Warp Pipes!”

Overseas this console will be available for purchase come 2nd February and seems to cost the same $299 (~R4 551) price which is what you’ll be paying for a regular Nintendo Switch.

Here in South Africa the console has appeared on the local, official Nintendo website where it also states that the device will be available on 12th February. Even if the console arrives on our shores the same day we will, of course, still be paying through the nose for it. A regular Nintendo Switch still costs a ridiculous R7 999 after receiving a massive price increase in June 2020 that has stuck with us until now.

Clinton Matos

Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.
