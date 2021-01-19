Get some free Platinum Points by playing Super Mario Bros. 35

Super Mario Bros. 35, the weird multiplayer battle royale styled after Tetris 99, is running an event to earn players Platinum Points if they all chip into a singular goal.

That goal is defeat as many Bowsers as possible with the end goal being a rather high amount at 3.5 million. It seems 35 million would just have been too many.

The playerbase doesn’t have forever to accomplish this task as there’s a timeline between now and 25th January, giving everyone around a week to complete the challenge.

Every player who takes part during this period – and defeats at least one Bowser – will receive 350 Platinum Points.

This event is being called a World Count Challenge and, according to Nintendo of America, it’s the first of its kind. While Nintendo may have given the challenge it’s own name these kind of events are rather common in multiplayer games to give the entire playerbase something to work towards.

The aim of defeating Bowsers is, of course, tied to the upcoming re-release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury which launches on 12th February. Bowser is a big part of that game’s new content (if you didn’t guess by the name), so it makes sense that they’d incorporate him into other promotions.

So, how enticing is that 350 Platinum Points for participants? The unfortunate answer is “not very”. Platinum Points are the less coveted of Nintendo’s points system, compared to Gold Points which can be used for game discounts. Platinum Points are usually redeemed for small pieces of DLC in Nintendo apps such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Super Mario Run.

Right now, in the My Nintendo points store, the featured rewards that you can buy with 350 Platinum Points only include rather boring digital items such as a cap and a jacket. Not exactly exciting.

Oh, and don’t forget that Platinum Points expire six months after you earn them.

Super Mario Bros. 35 is free for all subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online and will only be available until 31st March 2021.