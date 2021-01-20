Switch gets Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning this March

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, the remaster of the 2012 action RPG, will be released on the Nintendo Switch come 16th March 2021.

Re-Reckoning was released on 8th September 2020 giving players the chance to re-experience this title – or dive in for the first time – complete with graphical improvements, quality of life changes, all the DLC and other small changes. When we reviewed the remaster on PC we had a fun time returning to this title but got burnt out after around 15 hours with nothing impactful enough being added since 2012 to keep us engaged.

That stance, however, comes from the perspective of having played the original to death when it released. Re-Reckoning gave a whole new generation the opportunity to play and now those on Switch get that chance too. This game’s blend of decent hack ‘n’ slash combat, RPG mechanics and stylised art is also fun to pick up and play.

“This release will mark the handheld debut of the RPG franchise long coveted for gameplay that combines might, finesse and sorcery. The game comes with three DLC’s: The Teeth of Naros, Legend of Dead Kel and Weapons and Armor bundles. Switch players will experience an unprecedented amount of gameplay – hundreds of hours of exploration, dynamic combat and adventuring await!” reads a press release sent to us.

The release date of the Nintendo Switch port is also close to the release of the brand new DLC Fatesworn. Unlike the other pieces of DLC mentioned above, Fatesworn is entirely new content made for Re-Reckoning. There’s no exact date for Fatesworn, however. The aforementioned press release states that it will be released “later this year” while the description for the announcement trailer (embedded below) says that the 16th March Switch port release is “just in time” for the DLC launch. Again we’ll need to wait and see.

For those interested in the game but not the Switch port you can get it for 50 percent off right now on Steam and 40 percent off on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately the Microsoft Store listing for the Xbox consoles isn’t running a sale right now, but its pricing is still close to what you’ll be paying on PlayStation.