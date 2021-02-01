Free up some storage space, the Steam Game Festival starts this week

Seeing as we’re no nearer an end to lockdown, if you’ve been considering picking up gaming as a hobby, this week might be the perfect time to do that.

Why this week? Well, Valve will once again be hosting the Steam Game Festival and there will many, many games for you to test out.

The event starts at 20:00 CAT on 3rd February and runs until 20:00 CAT on 9th February and as with the events last year, indie developers will be given some airtime to show off their creations.

By Valve’s count there will be over 500 titles that you will be able to test out for free. To be clear, these titles are demos and not full games that you will be able to claim and own. The games cover a wide range of genres from action and platformers all the way to strategy games and visual novels.

In addition to the demos there will be livestreams to tune in for and chats with developers about their games.

Among the multitude of games a few of caught our eye. First is Trail of Ayash from Nowsky which is an open-world RPG that gives us a closer look at the Native North American people in a version of the continent dominated by its myths and legends.

One highly anticipated title here in the Hypertext office is Skatebird from Glass Bottom Games. Sure, it looks a bit ridiculous, but we’re still on a nostalgia high thanks to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 so and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t interested to see an actual hawk skating.

As mentioned, all the demos available will be free to play during 3rd and 9th February so clear up some storage space and get ready to try out some forthcoming games. Who knows, you might be on of the first people to test out the next Hades before it’s cool.