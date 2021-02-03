Apex Legends is yet another Switch port by Panic Button

After endless rumours that Apex Legends would be coming to the Nintendo Switch we finally have confirmation with a familiar name included in the mix: Panic Button.

While Respawn Entertainment are the developers behind the battle royale FPS, Panic Button has handled the port. In the world of bringing games to the Nintendo Switch Panic Button is the king with titles such as Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Doom Eternal, Subnautica and many more handed by the studio.

The company is known for its stellar work in the field managing to squeeze out all possible performance from the very underpowered Switch hardware.

If you want to see this in action we highly recommend the video embedded below from the experts at Digital Foundry which praises the impressive work on the Doom Eternal port.

Back to Apex Legends and the game will launch on the Nintendo Switch come 9th March. The announcement of this port is no coincidence as today sees the latest content season – season eight – releasing with newest Legend Fuse. Now, there’s been some controversy around Fuse and his resemblance to a character from an indie studio, but that situation is currently ongoing.

“Apex Legends will launch on Switch with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game. Plus, since we’re launching a few weeks after the start of Season 8, Switch players will be granted 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass. For the first two weeks after launch, playing on Switch will also earn you double XP,” reads an announcement from Game Director on Apex Legends, Chad Grenier.

With the battle royale genre still chugging along and Apex Legends proving relatively popular against the juggernaut that is Fortnite, it’s good to see the game made available to more people. As it is on other platforms Apex Legends is free to play so newcomers on the Switch can dip their toes in without parting with a cent.