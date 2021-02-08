Hyundai-Kia were in talks to develop Apple Car, but not anymore

It looks like our hopes of seeing – or indeed driving – an Apple Car are some ways off. This after Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia (referred to as Hyundai-Kia from here on out) confirmed that it did have talks with Apple about developing an electric car for the Cupertino-based firm, but the discussions did not evolve past that.

The company was rumoured to have been working on the Apple Car last week, with reports suggesting that development could have started as early as 2024, with Hyundai-Kia providing the electric vehicle framework around which Apple would design the necessary hardware and software.

But alas, it is not happening, according to a Bloomberg (paywall) report.

As for Project Titan, as the Apple Car has previously been codenamed, there are still conflicting reports as to its status. This as noted industry analyst Ming Chi-Kuo informed Apple Insider that although Hyundai-Kia would not be responsible for a fully fledged development, the pair could still be providing certain elements for whichever company is building the Apple Car, with 2025 being thrown around as a possible date.

Kuo has a fairly solid track record when it comes to predictions on Apple hardware, but an entire car is a different prospect altogether, and would require Apple to strike partnerships with several more automotive companies in order to bring to fruition.

Either way, it looks like Apple is still shopping around when it comes to Project Titan, with an unnamed spokesperson for Hyundai-Kia noting that it was one of several companies that Apple was in talks with over the development of its own electric vehicle.

With several German and American carmakers also embracing EVs as part of their roadmaps moving forward, perhaps Apple will opt for one of them. For now though, the Apple Car remains out of reach for fans of the brand.