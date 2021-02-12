Steam brings the bundle system to its Points Shop

Steam’s Points Shop, which allows users to redeem loyalty points for cosmetic items to use on the platform, now supports buying items in bundles which makes individual items cheaper.

For those who already own items in said bundles the price of the purchase will go down. If this sounds familiar it’s because this very same mechanic is used for buying bundles of games on the regular store.

This change to the Points Shop has been released in conjunction with the Lunar New Year which recently kicked off.

“Start the year on a beautiful note with the Year of the Ox 2021 animated profile, miniprofile, avatar frame, and animated avatar. And for you big spenders—big Bundles are now available in the Points Shop! Save 10% when you purchase a Points Shop Bundle. Already own a few items in a Bundle? You can even complete the set and save. We’re starting with a small set of Bundles, and will be expanding the list in the future,” reads the announcement.

Despite the official announcement stating that the bundles will be 10 percent off some of them are actually 20 percent. All the bundles can be found here but we’ve got them listed separately below with the percentage discount and points cost.

When looking at the prices of these bundles above it’s important to remember that the big difference in the cost comes down to the number of items in each. That extremely expensive Dota bundle, for example, has a crazy 144 items. A cheaper option like the new Lunar New Year 2021 bundle, in comparison, has just 10 items.

Speaking of the Lunar New Year Sale it runs from now until 15th February. As Steam has done away with limited time sales years ago and they show no sign of returning our advice for this one is the same as all other sales: open up your wishlist and look around to see which games have the best discounts. If you want something new use Steam’s Discovery Queue to look around.