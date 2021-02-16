Levi’s X Pokémon in South Africa: R1499 for jean shorts

As part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary the franchise is crossing over with many brands and celebrities. One of the former is Levi’s with the company recently releasing a range of Pokémon-branded clothes.

This collection of clothes was just released in South Africa and you’ll need some deep pockets if you want to deck yourself out in Pokémon drip.

One item that caught our eye is the jean shorts. This because the Misty look, which you can see in the header image above, was used extensively in the advertising of this crossover. The jean shorts alone cost R1499.

Listen, if you’re a fashionista or a big Levi’s fan R1499 for some shorts may seem reasonable to you, but to us it’s ridiculous.

This isn’t even a case of South Africans being screwed over and other countries enjoying cheaper prices. In the US these same pants cost $98. At the time of writing that converts to R1 429. While that’s ever so simply cheaper than what we’re paying in South Africa it’s always worth remembering that US prices sometimes don’t include taxes.

More sticker shock here includes R699 for a rather plain T-shirt and R1 999 for regular jeans. The most expensive item on sale is a jacket for R2 299.

All of that aside if you have the money to spare you can shop the entire Levi’s X Pokémon clothing collection online right here. Despite the high prices the items are actually selling out. At the time of writing the following items are still available to buy online. Click on the prices to be taken to the store page.

If you don’t like buying online these items are available in select Levi’s stores in South Africa. In Johannesburg the Sandton and Menlyn stores are stated to be carrying stock, and for Cape Town it’s in the Waterfront, Cavendish Square and Canal Walk locations. Those five stores in those two provinces are your only destination if you want to avoid the online shop.