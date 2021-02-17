The new Xbox Wireless Headset arrives in March for R1799

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Wireless Headset that, while focused on the newer Series X|S consoles, also works on the last gen Xbox One as well as PC.

Outside of this cross compatibility the headset has a rather muted design with a mostly black exterior and a green accent around the earcups.

In the announcement of the product Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, bills the headset as lightweight and comfortable to use even if you’ve got these on for hours at a time. We can head to the product page to find out that the weight here is 312 grams and Tuttle reveals that the earcups are ” ultra-soft large… polyurethane leather that distribute pressure evenly over the ears”. The headband is also adjustable here so you can make it fit how you like.

But, as with most things, it’s what’s inside that counts.

Powering all of this is a battery that is, frustratingly, not listed with a proper capacity. Instead Microsoft and Tuttle describe it by how long it lasts. In that regard the Xbox Wireless Headset can last up to 15 hours. If the headset is completely dead you can claw back four hours of life with 30 minutes of charging, and a full charge can be done in three hours if you’re not using the device at the same time.

Tuttle talks a lot about the “expansive sound” and “best-in-class audio” on offer here but we can again check out the product page for exact specs. The speakers here are 40mm with a 32 ohm impedance and 20Hz – 20kHz response.

“The team spent countless hours studying what makes for a great audio experience, and because the team is familiar with the technology behind the Xbox Wireless protocol, they were able to introduce a fine-tuned and configurable auditory experience like no Xbox headset before. With the Xbox Wireless Headset, you can play loud and clear through low latency, lossless audio for exceptional sound quality,” the Xbox Wire Editor in Chief writes.

The headset supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone: X and Windows Sonic.

As this is also intended to be used for playing online there’s a mic in the left earcup that can be folded away when not in use. The mic has some features to enhance the experience such as a light to let you know it’s on and an optional auto-mute function to save the ears of people listening to you.

You’ll be paying $99 (~R1 457) for the headset when it launches on 16th March in the US. Overseas pre-orders are already available on the Microsoft Store but they seem to already be sold out despite the announcement and reveal happening only a few hours ago.

If you wanted one for yourself don’t fret as other retailers will also be stocking the product too. The local arm of Microsoft has informed us that the Xbox Wireless Headset will be arriving in South Africa on 28th May with a price of R1 799. This price is slightly higher than the one in the US but remember that US RRPs usually don’t include tax. Local pre-orders will go up on a retailer to retailer basis.