Spotify to launch in 80+ markets in coming days as platform targets one billion users

Yesterday Spotify held its Stream On event to showcase as many as 11 key announcements that the music streaming platform has or is working on, including a new subscription tier called HiFi. The most important announcement, however, is the rapid expansion that Spotify is planning over the coming days, with 80-plus new markets getting access to the platform.

“By reaching even more countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, we’re giving millions of new creators the opportunity to create, discover, and build a career in audio creation—and giving a billion new fans the opportunity to hear it,” explained the company in its official announcement.

“In each new market, we will work with local creators and partners to expand our music offerings and deliver a Spotify experience that meets the unique needs of each market,” it adds.

Some of those unique experiences will include support for native languages, with 36 being added to the mix as part of the new market rollout. It will also be offering selected markets different tiers of subscription alongside Free and Premium, with Individual, Family, Duo, and Student Plan options available depending on region.

The majority of the new markets will also be getting access to podcasts, which is one area that Spotify has doubled down in over the past year, adding new advertising tools too as part of its Stream On event yesterday.

The addition of these new 80-plus markets will take the streaming platform over the 170 mark in terms of different territories that it’s available in, with the added ambitious goal of reaching over one billion users. Now timeline has been outlined for that number, but it’s a clear objective from Spotify.

Of the new 80-plus markets, we’re also pleased to see a number of African ones listed.

The full list of 85 countries that Spotify will be launching in are as follows:

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

