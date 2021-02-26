Alien crossover brings llama Chestburster to Fortnite

Well here’s something a bit odd. The latest crossover in Fortnite is with the Alien franchise as Ripley and the Xenomorph have been added in as skins. Our favourite part of this crossover isn’t the two headlining skins, but instead an emote called “Burst Case Scenario Emote” which, of course, is a reference to the Chestburster.

You can see an image of the “Chestburster” in the header above and here it is again in moving action below.

The head of the creature inside of Ripley is the loot llama which is something of a mascot for Fortnite. There’s none of the blood and core which made the Chestburster scene so famous, instead this is replaced with party streamers and confetti.

The Burst Case Scenario Emote is a perfect example of the weird duality of Fortnite. It’s a game with a massive and young player base and a cartoon art style, but it features gunplay as one of the main mechanics and it has routinely crossed over with adult properties such as Predator, Borderlands, Birds of Prey and more.

A part of us really wants to see a video of a kid introduced to Alien / the Chestburster through Fortnite and then shown the real thing. Hey, YouTube parents who don’t mind torturing their kids for views, you can have this idea for free.

This emote is just part of the crossover. Aside from it and the two skins there is also a glider based on the Cheyenne Dropship and pickaxe modelled on one of the arms of the Power Loader. The Alien Xenomorph skin has its own back bling tail as well as a built-in emote called “Xeno Menace”. Ripley’s skin also has a variant with her cat Jonesy. All the Alien content can be had with one purchase through the “Space Gear Bundle“.

It’s a coincidence here with the cat’s name as “Jonesy” is also a key character in the meta story of Fortnite. This is why in the announcement trailer (embedded below) Jonesy is holding Jonesy.