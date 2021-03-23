Forza Horizon 4 continues its success on Steam

On 9th March 2021 Forza Horizon 4, originally launched on 28th September 2018, finally made its way to Steam after being stuck on the Microsoft Store since launch. The popular arcade racer has continued its success on Steam as we get closer to the end of the month.

Over the weekend the game crossed the ten thousand mark for reviews. At the time of writing 12 323 reviews have been left for the game with 78 percent of them being positive. This has left Forza Horizon 4 with the Steam “Mostly Positive” rating.

Outside of reviews sales have been pouring in with the game occupying several different spots on the top sellers list for Steam. Right now it’s at number seven on the entire platform.

According to the official Steam and game charts page Forza Horizon 4 is the 225th game going by player count. In the last 24 hours it has had a peak player count of 17 263, with 12 251 in the game right now.

While that may not sound too impressive for a multiplayer game, some factors should be considered when looking at that 225th place. Firstly Forza Horizon 4 has crossplay with console and other PC players who own the game through the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass, which means the actual number of people playing is much higher. Secondly, at the end of the day, this is an older game, so it having an impact like this is still impressive.

Outside of the official numbers we can look Steam DB which estimates that the game has sold anywhere between 110 000 and 808 380 copies on the platform. Quite a wide margin but another indication that bringing this exclusive to Steam was the right decision.

If you’re reading this and want to get into the game you will find that its store page has three different editions available. Below is a breakdown of those editions and you can find our writeup about localised pricing of these bundles over here.

Standard Edition digital bundle:

Forza Horizon 4

Formula Drift Car Pack.

Deluxe Edition digital bundle:

Forza Horizon 4

Formula Drift Car Pack

Car Pass.

Ultimate Edition digital bundle: