You can pre-register for the Niantic Pikmin app

In a bit of a surprise announcement Nintendo and Niantic have revealed a new partnership which will see altered reality (AR) apps made with the first of them being Pikmin.

Niantic is, of course, famous for Pokémon Go which still enjoys a massive playerbase as it approaches five years on the market. It makes sense that Nintendo would want to return to this idea again with another famous IP, and Pikmin made the cut.

“The app will include gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more delightful. Slated to launch later this year, this will be the first title created by our Tokyo Studio since it was established in April 2018,” reads an announcement from Kei Kawai, VP of Product Management at Niantic.

Unfortunately we don’t have any footage or even images of that gameplay but, again, it sounds very familiar to Pokémon Go. The header image above is all we have to go on right now.

On top of this there is also is pre-registration. If you go to this page you can leave your details to be signed up for future information about the app. You will need to provide your email address, date of birth and country / region.

That last section has us a bit worried. Many people outside of the US and similar large countries will remember the unreasonable wait that we had to experience before Pokémon Go was officially launched in our countries. In South Africa and other regions we waited months for it to arrive and, when it finally appeared, we had missed much of the zeitgeist and international hype.

Years later and the top reply to the news of the release in our country is still “whoopee [f___ing] do”.

South Africa is included in the list of regions when pre-registering, but it seems to be an existing list of almost every country in the world. We really wouldn’t bank on a proper worldwide release when this Pikmin game initially launches.

“We’ll share more details about the apps in the coming months. We’re excited to continue building on this partnership as we pursue our mission of encouraging people to explore the world together,” Kawai concludes.