Aloy and associated events arrive in Fortnite

Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy was announced for a Fortnite crossover earlier this week and now she has arrived bringing with her several events.

The Aloy bundle is now available in the game’s item shop and contains the following:

Aloy Outfit

Blaze Canister Back Bling

Spear Pickaxe

Glinthawk Glider

Shield-Weaver Wrap

Heart-rizon Emote

Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen (bundle only)

You can see these new additions to the game in this image or in the reveal trailer embeded below.

As for the events one has already come and gone – the Aloy Cup allowed players on PlayStation 4 and 5 to compete to win the new bundle early by using the in-game bow.

We bring this event up after the fact because we’re still not sure why it was limited to PlayStation considering that Horizon Zero Dawn is available on PC too.

Regardless there’s another event on all platforms that is happening in a few hours involving a gaming icon – Lara Croft.

“Find your Duos partner and compete in the new Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode. Based around Duos, players will automatically be outfitted as either Aloy or Lara Croft in a loot-locked battle with only the craftable Bow (Aloy) and Dual Pistols (Lara) at your disposal. Keep an eye out for wildlife, master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons and earn the ultimate Primal Victory Royale,” reads the announcement.

This mode is available from today at 09:00 ET until 18th April, also at 09:00 ET. The Eastern Time time zone is six hours behind South Africa, so plan accordingly if you want to partake.

Unimaginative name aside this is an interesting idea for an event.