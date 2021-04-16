Here’s our longest look at New Pokémon Snap yet

We are exactly two weeks away from the 30th April release of New Pokémon Snap and to keep the hype train going Nintendo has released an in-depth video which shows off gameplay for an extended period.

Before clicking play on the embed below just take note if you’re the kind of person who likes to go into games completely blind. While we wouldn’t classify anything here as a spoiler, most of the game mechanics are shown off.

If you’d rather have those mechanics introduced to you as you play, you may want to give this one a miss.

The main tools players will have in this game are Fluffruit which attract Pokémon, Illumina Orbs which interact with Illumina phenomenon (which is linked to giant Pokémon), playing a Melody which affects the surroundings and a scan to, well, scan the world.

As revealed in the past New Pokémon Snap is an on rails experience with players being carted through the new Lental Region on a vehicle called the NEO-ONE. While this is linear the Scan function can be used to find branching paths to explore other parts of the environment.

Pictures taken by players will be based on the following criteria to score up to four stars on their work: Pose, Size, Direction, Placement, Other Pokémon and Background.

A lot can be done with the pictures after capturing them. Editing is available with basic changes such as focal point, brightness, blur and zoom. Sillier options are available to with borders, filters, stamps and more on offer to customise the pictures instead of simply touching them up.

These pictures can then be shared online where other players can vote on them which will contribute to a leader board.

All of this looks rather promising and it seems developer Bandai Namco have created the highest fidelity Pokémon game yet.