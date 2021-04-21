MetroFibre upgrading line speeds on FTTH packages from 1st June

Earlier this week, MetroFibre confirmed that it had acquired the FTTH infrastructure in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal from Link Africa. Now the internet service provider has announced some welcome news for those making use of its fibre-to-the-home packages, with an upgrade to line speeds expected from 1st June 2021 onwards.

The upgrade is said to take roughly two weeks to rollout, with existing direct FTTH customers and those of ISPs and resellers operating on MetroFibre’s open access network automatically being bumped up to the next higher speed at no additional cost.

MetroFibre will also introduce a new 300Mbps FTTH package to ensure that existing 200Mbps customers benefit from the upgrade as well. The ISP adds that it will discontinue the 10Mbps package and all existing 10Mbps customers will be upgraded to 25Mbps at the same price they were paying for the previous package.

“All upgraded packages are uncapped and unshaped and customers will continue to enjoy symmetrical upload and download speeds with premium equipment and a quality network. MetroFibre’s upgrade to faster line speeds will provide a significant benefit for customers, especially those who were on lower speeds, and now suddenly find themselves having to conduct more of their business from home on a long-term basis,” the ISP confirmed in a press release sent to Hypertext.

We saw similar upgrades happening across a number of ISPs at the beginning of the lockdown last year, as those working and studying from home would required increased bandwidth to continue their daily lives. Many of those ISPs have since reverted back to their original line speeds, so it is pleasing to see that MetroFibre is making the switch a permanent deal.

“When you consider data-intensive occupations such as civil engineers, creative designers, draughtsman, developers or photographers who upload and download large files, and the fact that virtually all work-from-home will be taking place in the cloud, it’s clear that FTTH users need a more robust, faster line speed at home backed by great service and support,” adds Jacques de Villiers, head of FTTH at MetroFibre.

“The last year has also shown that entire family units are increasingly at home at the same time, which means more users connecting with laptops and mobile devices simultaneously – more users and devices demands a higher speed connection to avoid buffering,” he concludes.

