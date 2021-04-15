Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 4 expected in SA in August

Earlier this week Microsoft introduced a new iteration of notebook within their own lineup with the Surface Laptop 4. At the time, it was unclear when the new notebook would be landing locally, but now Microsoft South Africa has confirmed that the Surface Laptop 4 is expected in August.

While no official recommended retail pricing has been disclosed, it is at least pleasing to see that Microsoft is working hard to shorten the window between global device unveilings and local availability. If you peruse the US store listings for the Surface Laptop 4, prices start at $999 (~R14 267).

We’re expecting the local price to start closer to the R20k mark, but we’ll share those details once confirmed by Microsoft SA. In the interim, we can take a look at some of the elements that the Surface Laptop 4 is sporting and whether it will be a worthwhile alternative to the number of new 11th Gen Intel-powered devices that have been launched locally of late.

Sticking with silicon, either 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors are available to spec, with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition complimenting either option. That said, it is unclear whether both CPU flavours will land locally at this stage.

Other key elements include two PixelSense display sizes – 13.5″ and 15″ at a 3:2 display ratio – with a choice of either Alcantara fabric or metal finishes for the portion of the notebooks housing the keyboard and trackpad.

There is also a large focus on working from home and videoconferencing in particular, with a built-in HD front facing camera, Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers and studio microphone array to pick up your voice during calls.

Along with the new notebook, Microsoft has also unveiled a number of remote working-focused accessories, including Surface Headphones 2+ for Business, a USB-specific Modern Headset, Modern USB‐C Speaker with dedicated Microsoft Teams button, Modern Webcam and Modern Wireless Headset.

At this stage, there is no confirmation of whether these accessories are destined for SA, with Microsoft often letting OEM-manufactured products lead the way on that front.

With remote working the go to option for many at the moment and moving forward, perhaps investing in a notebook capable of meeting those needs is worthwhile. Whether the Surface Laptop 4 is that option, will have to wait until August when we can get hands-on with the device.