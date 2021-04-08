‘Mr. X Nightmare’ paid DLC coming to Streets of Rage 4

The retro throwback beat ’em up Streets of Rage 4 came out almost a year ago in April 2020. Now in April 2021 it has been revealed that paid content called Mr. X Nightmare will be released in the future.

Mr. X Nightmare has a trailer you can watch below which shows off the new content (but we’ll have that new content as an easy to read list after the embed).

As promised here is the next content promised by one of the developers, Lizardcube.

New gameplay mode

New moves & weapons

New playable characters (incl. Estel Aguirre!)

New tracks by Tee Lopes

While this DLC will need to be bought its release – which doesn’t have a date yet – will also include a free patch that will add and change the following:

New character palettes

Training and tutorials mode

Mania+ difficulty mode

Gameplay tweaks

Coincidentally we just played through Streets of Rage 4 for the first time recently. It’s a decent amount of fun that can be blown through in a single sitting, but it’s highly recommended that you do that in co-op instead of solo.

Aside from things always being better with friends, this game really has some quarter muncher moments where the difficulty spikes. Don’t get us started on the elevator level where you die instantly should an enemy hit you with any attack that sends you flying through the air. Having another player on hand for those difficult parts really helps.

Also helping our enjoyment of the game was the fact that we didn’t actually buy it thanks to the fact that it’s included on Xbox Game Pass. For those not on PC or Xbox, Streets of Rage 4 is also available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.